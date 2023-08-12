New Basford: Six fire engines tackle blaze at empty pub
- Published
Fire crews were called to a blaze that sent smoke billowing from the roof of an empty pub in Nottingham.
Six fire engines and an aerial ladder were called to The Pelham Hotel in Gawthorne Street, New Basford, on Friday evening.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service urged people nearby to avoid the area in a social media statement released at 20:50 BST.
The fire service said no-one was injured in the blaze.
The majority of the flames had been extinguished by 23:00 BST but a couple of crews remained at the scene to dampen down hotspots, the fire service said.
An investigation into the cause of the fire was due to start, a spokesperson for the fire service said.
