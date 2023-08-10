Mansfield: Teen arrested after knife waved outside Tesco
- Published
A teenager has been arrested after members of the public reported seeing someone waving a knife outside a supermarket.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to Tesco on Jubilee Way South, Mansfield, at about 22:20 BST on Wednesday.
A six-inch (15cm) blade was found underneath a nearby car.
The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of cannabis.
