Mansfield: Teen arrested after knife waved outside Tesco

Mansfield TescoGoogle
Police received reports of someone waving a knife outside Tesco

A teenager has been arrested after members of the public reported seeing someone waving a knife outside a supermarket.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to Tesco on Jubilee Way South, Mansfield, at about 22:20 BST on Wednesday.

A six-inch (15cm) blade was found underneath a nearby car.

The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of cannabis.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.