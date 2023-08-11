Radford: Drug lord jailed for 'senseless' killing of father
A drug lord has been jailed for life for the "senseless" murder of a Nottingham father following a disagreement over a £20 deal.
Faheem Younis stabbed father-of-five Darren Davis through the heart in Graham Street, Radford, on 10 August last year.
Nottinghamshire Police said the victim, 46, had remonstrated the day after a drug deal about "being ripped off".
Younis will serve 24 years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.
Police said the 42-year-old lured the victim to the address before attacking him with a knife.
Mr Davis, from New Lenton, managed to flee down an alleyway into Ruskin Street but collapsed in Radford Boulevard where paramedics found him.
The force said CCTV footage showed Younis cycling past him as he lay dying in the street - on the bicycle he had stolen from the victim.
'Broken mother'
Younis, of Graham Street, Radford, was found guilty of murder on 27 July following a trial and sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday - one year on from the murder.
His associate Laney Aikens, 40, of Denman Street Central, Radford, was found guilty of assisting an offender after CCTV captured him disposing of the murder weapon in a nearby drain, according to police.
He has been jailed for two and a half years.
Police said a pool of blood was found on Younis's driveway, which he had attempted to wash away.
A pair of shorts with Mr Davis's blood on them was also found at Aikens's home and two knives with DNA evidence were recovered near the murder scene.
Police said the trial heard Younis confessed to killing Mr Davis during a conversation with a fellow inmate at HMP Nottingham, where he was remanded after being charged with murder.
Mr Davis was described as "the best thing that had ever happened to me" by his "broken mother" in Nottingham Crown Court, the force added.
Two other defendants - Ryan Aziz, 35, of Ilkeston Road, Radford, and Levalle Likutu, 19, of Forster Street, Radford - were found not guilty of murder.
Det Insp Melanie Crutchley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a terrible tragedy in that Darren Davis was a loving family man who lost his life over a senseless drugs dispute.
"While I know Darren's family are heartbroken by their loss, I hope today's sentences brings some comfort to them.
"By refusing to accept responsibility for their role in this senseless murder, both defendants inflicted further suffering to Darren's family."
