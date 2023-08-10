Mansfield vape shop could become education centre
- Published
A derelict vape shop in a Nottinghamshire town could be turned into an education centre.
The premises, in Woodhouse Road, Mansfield, has been vacant since Vape Lab closed its doors.
Developers have put forward proposals to support children with English and maths tutoring.
In plans lodged by Katherine Wilkinson it would form a Kip McGrath education centre with a capacity to help six children per hour.
The company already runs other centres in the region - in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Long Eaton, Mapperley, West Bridgford and Wollaton - and employs qualified teachers to close gaps in children's learning.
If approved, the Mansfield centre would open occasionally during the day between 10:00 and 16:00 on weekdays, including school holidays, but mostly run from 16:00 and 19:00.
The application said education activity would generally be "low-key" and not have a "detrimental impact on the amenity of nearby residents".
The new Mansfield plans will be discussed by district council planners at a later date, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
