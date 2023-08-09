Hucknall care home judged unsafe by inspectors
A care home for adults with learning disabilities and mental health conditions has been deemed unsafe by inspectors.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has raised concerns about The Orchard Care Home in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire following an unannounced visit in June.
The home has now been placed in special measures, meaning the CQC will monitor it for improvements for six months.
The care provider said it did not wish to comment on the inspection findings.
A CQC report said: "People were not safe and were at risk of avoidable harm."
It said there had been "a lot of changes in management" since inspectors previously visited in April 2022 and found the home required improvement.
The current manager had been in the role for six months but they were still not fully aware of their roles and responsibilities, according to the report.
Scalding risk
The report said: "At our last inspection, we recommended that the provider reviewed the culture and routines within the home to ensure they were supporting people in line with current guidance.
"At this inspection, we found they had not made improvements."
Inspectors found "significant concerns" around the monitoring and management of water systems, including checks for Legionnaires' disease, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Water temperature checks were not carried out on showers and these were found to be over the recommended safe temperature, placing people at risk of scalds.
The report also said staff on nights had not been given the appropriate training to fulfil their roles and therefore there was "no evidence they had the skills to keep people safe".
Inspectors found examples of incidents that had occurred with no evidence they had been logged, investigated, reported to the relevant bodies or any lessons learned or shared.
However inspectors said residents were supported by an adequate level of staffing on each shift they and their relatives felt staff kept them safe.
Staff also told inspectors they felt supported and had received a good induction.
