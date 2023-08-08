Nottingham woman plagued by anti-social behaviour wins apology
- Published
A vulnerable council tenant was left "like a sitting duck", having mud and stones being thrown at her home during two years of anti-social behaviour.
The Nottingham City Homes (NCH) tenant said she was afraid to leave her home and asked to move, a report found.
The Housing Ombudsman Service (HOS) criticised NCH and the city council over the way it handled her complaints, ordering NCH to apologise and pay her £550 in compensation.
NCH has been contacted for comment.
In the first joint investigation by the HOS and the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO), the two ombudsmen said the tenant - who has "medical vulnerabilities" - asked NCH to move her to a new property after she was targeted between June 2020 and June 2022.
As well as having mud and stones thrown at her property, she was subject to drunken bad behaviour that made her afraid to leave her home, its report said.
The ombudsmen concluded NCH, on behalf of the council, took too long to examine whether it could prioritise moving her to another area.
They also found the council did not do enough to review the issues she faced through the Community Trigger Mechanism, a process for tackling anti-social behaviour.
'This was unacceptable'
They said the council had agreed to produce an information sheet to give to people who reported anti-social behaviour, review how it shared information, and provide staff guidance.
The council has also been told to improve the way it handles requests from people to move home.
NCH has been ordered to apologise and create an action plan to improve how it records interactions with those responsible for anti-social behaviour.
Housing Ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: "The landlord did not make use of its powers to effectively tackle anti-social behaviour and help a resident, who was presenting with mental health needs. This was unacceptable."
Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman Paul Najsarek said: "In this case, the behaviour the woman was subject to was having a clear impact on her mental health and she was left for too long in a situation that could have been improved had all organisations carried out their duties efficiently.
"I am pleased the council and NCH has agreed to our recommendations to put things right for this woman."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.