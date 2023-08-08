Cat and kittens found abandoned in crisp box in Nottinghamshire
A cat and her four kittens have been rescued after they were found in a crisp box under a tree in Nottinghamshire.
The RSPCA said they were contacted by a member of the public who spotted the animals in Wigthorpe, near Worksop, on 31 July.
One of the kittens was put to sleep as it was deemed to be too ill, the charity said, with the other cats all receiving treatment with a local vet.
New owners are now being searched for.
Daniel Holman, an animal rescue officer with the RSPCA, said the box was "wrapped in Gaffer tape in the middle of a lane near a tree".
"We are in the midst of an animal welfare crisis, and with so many animals being abandoned our centres are full," he said.
"We know that it is a challenging time for pet owners at the moment especially with the cost-of-living crisis, but abandoning your pet is never the answer."
