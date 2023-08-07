Nottingham hospital Ukraine hub finds new home
A permanent drop-off point for donations bound for Ukraine, which was at risk of closing down, has found new premises.
City Hub Ukraine was set up in February 2022 and moved into an unused ward at Nottingham City Hospital.
The voluntary-run group was told to vacate the base after it was deemed "unsuitable" due to heavy rainfall.
However, a new site at the hospital has now been found, which volunteers say was vital to their cause.
The hub is thought to be the only permanent site in Nottingham collecting humanitarian aid for war-torn Ukraine.
Ann Vickers, who co-runs the hub with husband Stuart, said she was initially told by the hospital that their base in the Minster building was no longer suitable due to "continued water ingress" and told to vacate the site with "some urgency".
Ms Vickers has now been told a new base at the hospital has been found and donations can be moved in this week.
Former nurse and volunteer Julie Golding, who has been helping at the hub since April 2022, said it was vital the hub remained based at the hospital.
She said: "We're so convenient because we're on-site. If we moved off-site we would completely lose that kind of donation."
Ms Vickers they were due to send a 40th lorry containing 24 tonnes of aid to the country in a few days.
The coordinator said last month they were asked for an old sewing machine - one that could work without electricity - to make underwear and pyjamas for injured soldiers from donated bedding.
The group also sent out an ambulance last month which Ms Vickers said was now "saving lives".
Mr Vickers said: "It's essential we have somewhere to do this work because the war's not going away. It's probably getting worse."
He said hub also helps Ukrainians in Nottingham to settle into new accommodation, adding they had made "great friends" who were "like family".
Elina Babich, a Ukrainian refugee from Kherson who volunteers at the hub, said: "With a family we found warmth, comfort, love, great care and peace.
"On behalf of all Ukrainian refugees accepted by the UK; I thank you very much and I bow to you for kind hearts."
Andrew Chatten, director of estates and facilities at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "The hub has my full support and we will do all we can to assist their efforts to provide much needed relief to Ukraine."
