Nottinghamshire bereaved mum shortlisted for National Lottery award
- Published
A woman who set up a charity following the death of her 16-month-old son has been shortlisted for a national award.
Jess Neal's son Ted was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer when he was eight months old.
Following his death in April 2022, she co-founded The Little Ted Foundation with her husband Lee to help other parents in similar situations.
Now Ms Neal, from Nottinghamshire, has been recognised as a finalist in this year's National Lottery awards.
Ted, born in December 2020, was diagnosed with mesenchymal chondrosarcoma in his sinus the following year.
He went through chemotherapy and an 11-hour operation to reduce and remove his tumour, but in March 2022 scans showed the cancer had spread to his brain and spinal cord.
The couple, from Calverton, received the devastating news that Ted's cancer was incurable and he died two weeks later.
They described their "beautiful, brave, baby boy" as "pure sunshine" who "stole the heart of everybody who met him".
The couple said The Little Ted Foundation was set up with the money they had raised for a pioneering cancer treatment for Ted.
The charity has raised more than £100,000 and offers support, including grants and holidays to Snowdonia, to other bereaved families and those with seriously ill children.
Ms Neal said: "Before Ted was diagnosed we were able to take one holiday as a family of five and we spent that time in Snowdonia. We have some really happy memories there.
"After Ted died, we went back to Snowdonia and we knew that's where we wanted to base the charity and offer that special place to other families in the same situation.
"We get some really lovely reactions and we get sent some really nice photos of families making happy memories together.
"Families... have said they've had some really nice time away from home and time to think and remember their child."
'Inspiration and powerhouse'
Now Ms Neal has been nominated in the outstanding individuals' section of the 2023 National Lottery Awards and is one of five people shortlisted in the community and charity category.
The Little Ted Foundation offers "Help in Hospital" and "Memory-Making" grants, as well as funding for families to stay at Little Ted's Lodge in Snowdonia.
The charity - which received £10,000 of National Lottery funding - has so far awarded 171 grants and funded 29 getaways.
Ms Neal said: "I feel a bit overwhelmed and emotional about receiving a nomination.
"It's nice that someone has taken the time to recognise the work we're doing, which we believe will make a big difference to families like ours."
A National Lottery spokesperson said: "Jess Neal's unwavering dedication to The Little Ted Foundation and her passion for supporting families facing the most challenging of times has made her an inspiration and a powerhouse in the community.
"Her positive impact and determination to honour her son's memory have garnered well-deserved recognition at the national level."
The winners will be revealed in the autumn.
