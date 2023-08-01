University of Nottingham unveils images of new campus
Artist's impressions that show how a university campus in Nottingham will take shape have been unveiled to the public.
The University of Nottingham bought the Castle Meadow Campus, which used to be offices for HMRC, in 2021.
The site includes seven buildings and the university is now installing modern facilities.
The new campus, just off Castle Meadow Road, is set to open officially in 2025.
The university said the site would provide it with a greater presence in the city centre and become a home for its business school and digital innovation project.
It said it also hoped to open up the campus for community events.
The images were unveiled at an open day on Friday.
Prof Jane Norman, provost and deputy vice-chancellor for the university, said: "We have a track record of developing innovative, sustainable award-winning campuses, which all have their own feel, personality and purpose, and Castle Meadow will be no different.
"Castle Meadow Campus will have its own buzzing identity, thanks to its city centre location, and will be a celebration of digital innovation and collaboration with local industry and community alike.
"We take our responsibility as custodian of this landmark site incredibly seriously and aim to deliver a bold vision for CMC, while still respective and honouring some of the city's most iconic buildings."
