Man held after police investigating club fight find cocaine stash
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after police investigating a nightclub assault and street fight uncovered a stash of cocaine.
A man was left with facial fractures after being repeatedly punched inside Club X in Newark on 15 July.
A day later, a fight in Castle Gate in the town saw multiple people suffer facial injuries.
The suspect was arrested in Robert Dukeson Avenue, where cocaine and cash were discovered.
Nottinghamshire Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and affray.
