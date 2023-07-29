YMCA kayak scheme at Nottinghamshire lake blocked by parish council
- Published
Controversial plans for kayaking that opponents say would turn a lake into a "mini-Center Parcs" have been blocked by parish councillors.
The YMCA and Balderton Parish Council last year revealed plans for a launch dock at Balderton Lake, near Newark, Nottinghamshire.
But the parish council has now rejected the plans after nearly 4,000 people signed a petition opposing them.
The YMCA said it was disappointing news that meant young people would lose out.
Councillors voted at a meeting on Thursday to terminate the YMCA's licence to use Balderton Lake for kayaking and canoeing.
'Sanctuary for wildlife'
The decision will be effective after a 12-month notice period.
Campaign group Save Wildlife and Nature (Swan) says Balderton Lake should be safeguarded as a "sanctuary for wildlife".
Almost 4,000 people signed a petition opposing the plans, which one member of Swan had previously said would amount to a "mini-Center Parcs", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Karen Callingham from Swan thanked everyone who had signed the petition and supported the protests.
"Without your unwavering support, we would not have been able to achieve this significant milestone in preserving the lake," she said.
Campaigner Jean Hall added: "We're keen to work with the YMCA to help them Identify and support existing local water-sport facilities, ensuring the enrichment of the district's offerings in sites that are purpose-built and safer while also bolstering local businesses. We are here to support them."
Johno Lee (Conservative), who represents Balderton North and Coddington on Newark and Sherwood District Council, said he had long-standing safety concerns but always felt the parish council should have the final say.
"For me, there was never enough information either way. I've written to the parish council to clarify their position and is there a chance it could have a financial liability on the Balderton taxpayer," he said.
Todd Cauthorn, executive director at YMCA Newark and Sherwood, said: "Significant time and resources were invested to ensure the highest standards of conservation, wildlife protection and safety were in place for this project.
"We respect the decision of Balderton Parish Council; however. It is disheartening that these plans will not come to fruition, depriving young people of these wonderful experiences."