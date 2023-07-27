Man arrested in suspected HMP Ranby prison spice plot
A man has been arrested on suspicion of smuggling spice into a prison.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to HMP Ranby, near Retford, at about 12:30 BST on Tuesday after being informed synthetic cannabinoids had been discovered in bottles of hand sanitiser.
A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of bringing a prohibited substance into a prison.
He has been bailed while police continue investigations.
