Armed police arrest boy, 15, after reports of Nottingham knife chase
Armed police arrested a 15-year-old boy following reports a suspect had been seen chasing someone with a knife.
Officers were called to the Forest Recreation Ground in Nottingham at about 13:00 BST on Sunday after receiving reports of a dispute.
They detained a suspect but could not find a knife when they searched him or the surrounding area.
Police have now appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.
PC Ellis Barrs, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Police quickly attended the scene and detained a suspect matching the description of the person involved.
"Searches were then carried out of the suspect and the nearby area, with neither resulting in the discovery of a knife.
"A 15-year-old boy was subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray."
Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident 278 of 23 July 2023.
