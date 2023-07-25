Hucknall brothers kidnapped boy, 14, over e-scooter 'theft'
Two brothers kidnapped a 14-year-old boy and threatened to chop his legs off after accusing him of stealing an e-scooter.
David and Neil Stevenson, both of Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, bundled the boy into a car in the town on 24 April.
Nottingham Crown Court heard they wrongly thought the boy had stolen the scooter from someone in their family.
Both admitted kidnapping and received 12-month jail terms, suspended for two years.
'Parent's worst nightmare'
Police said the boy was driven towards the Bulwell area and repeatedly threatened with violence if he did not tell them where the scooter was.
When they realised they had the wrong person, the brothers drove the boy back to Hucknall but again threatened him, warning him they would kill him if he did not find out who stole the scooter, police said.
They were tracked down as CCTV recorded the abduction and the registration number of their car.
David Stevenson, 51, of The Common, Hucknall, and Neil Stevenson, 41, of Dawlish Close, Hucknall, were each ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge.
Det Con Ryan Lambert, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "A child being kidnapped in broad daylight is every parent's worst nightmare and so I am pleased David and Neil Stevenson have been dealt with by the courts.
"By taking the law into their own hands, they put an innocent child through an extremely frightening ordeal - one that will stay with them for a very long time.
"I hope the conclusion of the court proceedings gives the child and their family a sense of closure and that they can now begin to put what happened behind them."
