Nottingham Broadmarsh: New images released of former shopping centre vision
New images have been released of how Nottingham's half-demolished Broadmarsh shopping centre will be incorporated in a major city centre redevelopment.
The 20-acre (eight-hectare) site was handed to the city council after owner Intu entered administration in 2020.
The following year, the authority put forward a vision for the space involving reconnecting ancient streets with a green space at its heart.
Work on the former shopping centre site and area is due to begin in autumn.
The Broad Marsh Green Heart project, which could take about 10 years to deliver, will also see about 750 homes built, along with new office buildings and a new hotel created above the city's network of caves.
Some work to create green public space on Sussex Street, next to Nottingham College, has already been completed, with plans also including an amphitheatre, a skateable space and a multi-use games area.
Work on a new public, child-friendly space outside the new Central Library building, on Collin Street, has now begun.
Nottingham City Council said local schoolchildren were consulted on the design, which will feature specially designed swings and seating.
There are plans to create a traffic-free route to connect this space with Lister Gate and link the wider Broad Marsh area from Nottingham Castle through to the Island Quarter site and beyond.
The authority added the key aim with the vision was to "put the 'marsh' back to the Broad Marsh, introducing new urban wetlands on land".
Labour council leader David Mellen said the vision was "unique to Nottingham" and centred around green space following public feedback two years ago.
Urban designer Thomas Heatherwick helped advise the Broad Marsh Green Heart vision, with the design developed by Townshend Landscape Architects along with Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust.
Paul Wilkinson, chief executive of Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, said: "By embracing the value and power of nature we believe that Nottingham has a unique opportunity to drive new investment and transform the city landscape."
However, Nottingham's Green Party said the plans were "barely a small recreation ground", with the Liberal Democrats adding the design "does not transform the Broadmarsh into a huge park in which nature can thrive, for the public to enjoy".
