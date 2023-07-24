Speeding drug-driver jailed for killing dad and son, 2, in crash
A speeding drug-driver who killed a father and his two-year-old son in a crash has been jailed for 12 years.
John Woodcock, 44, and toddler Lewis were travelling home when their car was hit by James Gibson in Pleasley, Nottinghamshire, on 15 January 2022.
Gibson had alcohol in his system and had taken drugs before driving at speeds of up to 82mph (132km/h) in a 30mph (48km/) zone.
The pair's wife and mum, Caroline, said their deaths were a "horrific loss".
Paying tribute to John, who was known to friends and family as Dan, and Lewis, she said: "Now we have finally had the sentencing and this part is over, finally my boys can rest at peace."
Nottinghamshire Police said John and Lewis were travelling along Chesterfield Road North just after 18:00 GMT when an Audi being driven by Gibson, 31, hit their vehicle side-on.
Their car flipped and landed wedged between another car and a wall.
Another car travelling behind the pair's, which had a family of three inside, was also hit.
They were left with minor injuries, but "were greatly impacted emotionally at having witnessed the crash and aftermath", police said.
Prior to the crash, police said Gibson had been driving on the opposite side of the road, was speeding, and he had also got behind the wheel after taking drugs.
He was also found to have travelled through red lights and undertaken other vehicles.
Gibson, of Mapletoft Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, had to be cut from his car by firefighters and had multiple broken bones.
Throughout the investigation, police said Gibson "couldn't recall what had happened".
Gibson was found to have been over the drug-drive limit with cannabis in his system, the force added.
The defendant appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday after pleading guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
After being jailed, he was also disqualified from driving for 18 years.
Caroline said John and Lewis were on their way home after a day out visiting family.
"I would like to say special thanks to the people who tried to help Louie and Dan on the night of this tragic accident, the innocent bystander, police, ambulance crew, doctors, and nurses at both King's Mill Hospital and Queen's Medical Centre," she said.
"I know we didn't get the outcome we had hoped for, but I know all these people tried their very best to help my boys."
