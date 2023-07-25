Nottingham knife fight case sees fifth person charged
A fifth person has been charged over a knife fight in Nottingham that left three people in hospital.
Police were called to Foxhall Road, Forest Fields, on the evening of 16 May.
The 21-year-old man, charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, is due to appear before magistrates on Tuesday.
A man, 30, is awaiting sentencing after admitting the same charges. Three males aged 18, 16 and 15 are also charged.
The 18-year-old is charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, while the 15-year-old has been charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article relating to an earlier incident.
The 16-year-old is charged with violent disorder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.
The three people injured were not in a life-threatening condition, police said.
