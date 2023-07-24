Newark: Driver leaves scene after two hurt in multi-vehicle crash
A driver who left the scene of a crash in which two people were injured is being sought by police.
The crash, involving several vehicles, happened in North Gate, Newark, shortly after 23:00 BST on Sunday.
A man and a woman travelling in one of the cars were taken to hospital but the driver of another car left the area.
Police said several parked vehicles were also damaged, and appealed for information on a car seen travelling at high speed beforehand.
The two casualties are not believed to be in a life-threatening condition, Nottinghamshire Police added.
Det Sgt Andrea Brown said: "This was a serious road traffic collision that left two people in hospital.
"We are working to understand what happened in the moments leading up to this collision and to identify the driver, who left the scene as emergency services arrived."
