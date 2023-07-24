Nottinghamshire: Man in his 60s dies in car and lorry crash
- Published
A man has died in a crash involving a car and lorry in Nottinghamshire.
Nottinghamshire Police said emergency services were called to the crash on the A614 Ollerton Road at 06:32 BST on Monday.
The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road has been closed between the junction of Burntstump Hill and Oxton Road, with officers saying the road is expected to remain shut "for much of the rest of the day".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.