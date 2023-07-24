John Parr performs at fundraiser for Ollerton wheelchair user
Rock star John Parr has helped to raise money to upgrade a teenager's wheelchair.
The Nottinghamshire singer - famous for his 1980s hit St Elmo's Fire (Man in Motion) - took to the stage at the Dukeries Academy in Ollerton on Friday.
Ticket sales raised money for a state-of-the-art addition to the wheelchair used by 17-year-old Ben Mathie.
Parr said it was "wonderful" to see Ben presented with it for the first time.
The sell-out event was called Ben in Motion in reference to Parr's hit, which accompanied the movie of the same name.
Parr, who was born in Worksop and still lives locally, hosted and performed on stage.
During the event Ben, who has spina bifida, was presented with his wheelchair addition.
Parr said: "I saw Ben with the monster [wheelchair] in my head and now I've seen it for real.
"It was hard to stay not choked-up.
"It was wonderful to see him and to see his face when he saw it."
Parr's single for the 1985 film St Elmo's Fire was inspired by wheelchair user Rick Hansen and became a major global hit.
Ben said the wheelchair addition gave him the ability to travel faster and on a range of surfaces.
"It will make me a lot more independent," he said.
"I'll be able to go out by myself, without mum or dad, go out and see friends.
"Maybe go on different terrains instead of making sure everything is smooth."
