Mansfield: Murder arrest after body of woman found in town
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in a Nottinghamshire town.
The 54-year-old woman was found at an address in George Street, Mansfield, after police were called at 17:44 BST on Wednesday.
A 59-year-old man was arrested and later bailed while inquiries continue, Nottinghamshire Police said.
The force said it was an "isolated incident", adding the suspect and deceased were known to each other.
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact police on 101.
