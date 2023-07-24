Cost of Living: Mental health service set up to help people in debt
- Published
A debt advice centre is to set a mental health counselling service in one of Nottingham's most deprived communities.
The "Money Minded" project will offer professional help for conditions including anxiety and depression at the St Ann's Advice Centre.
More than 300 people queue for food and fuel vouchers at the centre each week.
Organisers say more than three-quarters of their clients are also struggling with their mental health.
Debbie Webster, who runs the organisation, based at Chase Neighbourhood Centre, said people were breaking down in tears because they cannot make ends meet, but many are reluctant to seek support.
She added: "A lot of the clients we see, 75-80%, have got poor mental health, depression, anxiety, stress. Just having to live day-to-day, to survive day-to-day. So this new project we can make direct referrals to get them mental health support.
"We now ask on reception if they're OK and need some support. We normalise it and say it's OK to be struggling.
"If you're in a lot debt and keeping the bailiffs at bay, threatening to lose your house, you're not going to be in a very well state mentally. It's about being able to offer local people a whole variety of support, which helps them move from a place of crisis".
The centre, which has been handing out food parcels for several years, believes delays in new Universal Credit payments are driving many of its clients into debt.
'I can barely afford to eat'
Angela Leivers, who was queuing at the centre, said she had gone without a proper meal for a week while waiting for Universal Credit.
She added: "I had no electric, no food. Bread, toast, that's all I could eat. That's all I had. I felt ill. I just felt like ending my life, because I didn't want to live. But I thought no, you can get through this.
"Without this place I would be in dire straits."
Lisa Holroy, 42, uses a wheelchair and volunteers at the centre.
She said: "I can barely afford to eat. I live on packets mostly. So basically the vouchers mean I can get some more nutritious food".
"I'm not eating correctly, so my spinal chord is basically collapsing...not eating properly makes my bones more fragile.
"I can't see myself surviving if it gets any worse. I don't think I'll be here because my spine is collapsing and my health is deteriorating and I've got scoliosis.
"Due to the cost of living and not being able to heat my home I don't see a very long life for me if it gets worse".
Patricia Shannon lives in a shared hostel and received two £30 food vouchers.
She said: "I have to cut back on meat, certain vegetables because they've gone up too much, even sauces for the grandchildren you can't do it.
"It's a big big struggle even down to bus fares and things you have to cut back on to get out and about and see the grandkids, to take the grandkids places.
"Mentally I have more breakdowns, and I just don't even really want to come out of the house".
The centre is set to employ two support workers who will offer counselling and refer clients struggling with their mental health to cognitive behavioural therapy, online courses and group sessions.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.