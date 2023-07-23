Son to walk length of Great Britain in honour of dad with Alzheimers
A man is planning a special tribute to his dad to help progress research into dementia.
Paul Lindsay wants to share his father Richard's story since he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's aged 74 two years ago.
He is preparing to take part in a fundraising challenge to help raise funds for more research into tackling the disease.
It comes after a potential major breakthrough was announced in the fight against the illness.
'A long loss'
Mr Lindsay, from Radcliffe, will be walking from Land's End to John O'Groats next April to raise further funding for research into dementia.
He said the family has been suffering "a long loss" since his father's diagnosis.
"The person that you once knew so very well has totally changed and gone away from you," he said.
"He was my best man, and my best friend, and to do something [for him], there's nothing bigger than that."
Mr Lindsay said the recent news of a breakthrough in trials of the drug donanemab "give everybody hope" that other families may have a better outcome as a result.
"[It's] too late for dad, sadly, which is obviously very sad for us, but it's absolutely fantastic news," he said.
