Newark: New efforts to curb 'frightening' youth behaviour
A summit meeting has been held in a historic market town after a spike in anti-social behaviour.
People living in Newark, Nottinghamshire, said incidents ranged from shops being ransacked to market stall owners soaked with water pistols.
Police have also reported a man had his jaw broken in a "nasty and unprovoked attack" at Newark Castle last week.
A multi-agency summit has taken place where plans for a youth strategy were agreed.
Councillor Paul Taylor, from Newark and Sherwood District Council, said youth crime in the town had increased by 45% in the last year.
He said the areas that were most affected were around the town centre.
"We've seen one business actually close down - an art gallery - youngsters would run in and start throwing art about," Mr Taylor said.
"Another business has had to have its staff equipped with body cameras because young people were going into the shop and just helping themselves to sandwiches and drinks and walking out."
'We close our doors'
Sanse Giri runs a gift shop in Carter Gate in the town centre and said the behaviour was "frightening".
"They come to our shop, pick up things and abuse us," she said.
"Sometimes when we see them coming on the street we close our doors so they don't enter.
"I'm always worried what is going to happen next."
Mr Taylor said the majority of the offences were being committed by a "cohort of particular young people".
He thought the closure of a youth centre had contributed to the increase in youth crime.
He said: "It's a problem that we're working in partnership to address."
Last week the district council announced plans to hire a new senior anti-social behaviour officer.
Mr Taylor said this would help to coordinate efforts to tackle the issue.
Nottinghamshire Police has also said it plans to open a base for officers in the town square.
A meeting took place in the town on Tuesday where long-term solutions were discussed.
The summit was attended by representatives from the councils, police and MP.
Mr Taylor said it was agreed that a youth strategy would be created to prevent the next generation of young people from behaving the same way.
Another meeting was due to take place in about six weeks to monitor progress.
