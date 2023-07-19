Nottingham cyclist who sexually assaulted women jailed
A cyclist who approached two women and asked them for directions before sexually assaulting them has been jailed.
Nottinghamshire Police said Junaid Zaman approached his victims, who were assaulted on 28 and 29 May respectively, in the Lenton area of Nottingham.
The 25-year-old was arrested a week later and identified by the victims in a video parade.
He was jailed for 12 months on Tuesday.
'Predatory and premeditated'
Police said the night-time attacks took place in Church Street and Sherwin Road, with Zaman making sexually-explicit remarks to his victims before attacking them.
Additional officers were brought in to patrol surrounding streets and a high-profile appeal was issued before Zaman was arrested, the force added.
Zaman, of Wollaton Hall Drive, Lenton, later pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court.
Insp Craig Hall said: "These were predatory and premeditated offences that were extremely distressing for the victims.
"Zaman appeared to believe he could treat women in this way without consequence and may have committed more offences if we'd not caught up with him when we did."
