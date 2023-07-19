Newark: Man, 19, jailed for raping woman in town
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been jailed for raping a woman as she walked through a Nottinghamshire town.
Andree Ivanov, of Edwin Place, Newark, followed two women in Newark town centre, attacking the second in the early hours of 22 October.
He initially denied two charges of rape but changed his plea on the first day of his trial.
At Nottingham Crown Court he was jailed for nine years, with another five years on extended licence.
'Significant risk'
In a victim impact statement read to the court, the woman said she had flashbacks, was struggling to sleep and was now wary of going out at night.
Judge James Sampson told Ivanov: "Disturbingly you were captured on CCTV in the town centre of Newark following a lone woman along Bar Gate and through other streets.
"It is absolutely clear you were following her and I have no doubt you were looking for any opportunity to rape a woman, some woman, that night."
He added: "The evidence of you looking for a victim is absolutely clear.
"I am sure you are dangerous, despite your age, and I'm sure there is a significant risk to members of the public, namely women, of serious harm."
Ivanov will also be on the sex offenders register for life.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.