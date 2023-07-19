Sweet shop forced to close over 'imminent health risk'
A sweet shop has been forced to close and pay costs after an "imminent health risk" was found.
Council officers visited on 10 and 11 July after a complaint was made about Lucky Dip in Brunt Street, Mansfield.
Faecal matter was found, with sewage being "discharged from a defective toilet into the ground floor food production and labelling area".
Magistrates approved an order to stop the ground floor production area being used.
Mansfield District Council said the hygiene emergency prohibition order was granted at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Thursday, with costs to the council totalling £1,563.75.
It means Lucky Dip cannot use the ground floor until the council issues a "certificate of satisfaction", once officers confirm the health risk no longer exists.
Councillor Angie Jackson said the enforcement action was a "triumph" for the authority's environmental health team.
"It was a shocking case of poor hygiene and a huge health risk for customers and the people working there," she added.
