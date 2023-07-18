Kimberley: 'Despicable' burglars who tied up elderly couple jailed
- Published
A pair of armed burglars who tied up and attacked an elderly couple before ransacking their home have been jailed.
Simon Hinton and Dale Wright broke into the couple's house in Spring Hill, Kimberley, Nottinghamshire, during the early hours of 16 October 2020.
They fled the victims' car with stolen jewellery worth £24,762.
During the raid, the 78-year-old man was throttled and hit in his head and leg with a mallet, Nottinghamshire Police said.
The force said the man and his wife, 75, were pulled out of bed, had their hands bound with zip ties and were locked in a bedroom during the two-hour ordeal.
Wright, 42 and Hinton, 54, ripped the landline phone cable from the wall and broken the victims' mobile phones to prevent them calling for help.
They demanded the man open two safes before clearing their personal belongings from each room of the house.
Police said just eight days earlier, Hinton was involved in another aggravated burglary in which he was armed with a sword at an address in Holly Road, Watnall, Nottinghamshire.
'Despicable crimes'
The men were jailed at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday after they were found guilty of aggravated burglary and taking a vehicle without consent.
Hinton, of Branklene Close, Kimberley, was jailed for 18 years, plus five years on extended licence, after being convicted of two counts of aggravated burglary.
Wright, formerly of Lynncroft, Eastwood, Nottinghamshire, was already serving a seven-year sentence, imposed in March, for being involved in a conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
He was given an additional eight years after being found guilty of one count of aggravated burglary.
Det Con Andrew Sibley of Nottinghamshire Police said: "Clearly these were very frightening incidents for all the victims concerned.
"I am really pleased with this result and I'd like to thank the officers who dedicated so much time to ensure Hinton and Wright were brought to justice for their despicable crimes."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.