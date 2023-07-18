Teacher who had 'never ridden bikes' completes 25,000-mile challenge
A teacher has ridden the equivalent of the Earth's circumference as part of a charity fundraiser.
Ed McEwan, from Nottingham, had never really ridden bikes before he challenged himself to pedal at least 10 miles (16.09km) every day for a year in August 2020.
He has now passed the 25,000-mile mark, and raised more than £1,400 for the Samaritans, where he also volunteers.
Ed said: "I never imagined going on for this long, but here I am."
Mr McEwan said he had now set himself of the aims of cycling 1,000 miles each month.
And even though he had a couple of minor crashes and his bike occasionally stopped working, he said cycling "has become an obsession".
"I'm not particularly practical but pretty resilient and usually managed to repair [the bike] and keep going," he said.
"It is the life mantra I'd like to adopt to any difficulty."
