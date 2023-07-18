John Parr: St Elmo's Fire singer helps charity fundraiser
Singer John Parr is set to perform in his native Nottinghamshire to help a 17-year-old wheelchair user.
The Worksop-born star, who had a major hit with St Elmo's Fire (Man in Motion), will host and perform at an event in the Dukeries Academy in New Ollerton, near Newark, on Friday.
Ben Mathie has spina bifida and needs an addition for his wheelchair.
He said it was "quite cool" to have the backing of a rock star to help with the effort to find new assistance.
"This chair's alright, but I hope it will be a lot better, and I'll be able to be a bit more independent," he said.
Kerry Mathie said getting the enhancement for the chair would "open up worlds" for her son.
"Ben's always been in a wheelchair, and he's always been as independent as he can be, but with the self-propelled wheelchair... it's very limiting where you can go," she said.
"I can't wait to see my son become the independent young man we know he can be."
Mr Parr - whose single for the 1985 film St Elmo's Fire was inspired by wheelchair user Rick Hansen and became a major global hit - was introduced to the Mathies by a family friend.
He said he was happy to offer his help and "really looking forward" to the show, and paid tribute to Ben for his determination.
"St Elmo's Fire was written about the Man in Motion - Ben's the Man in Motion now," he said.
"Rick Hansen wheeled 25,000 miles around the world to raise money, we raised 360m Canadian dollars on that [song] - it would be nice to get near that one on Friday."
