Newark Castle: Youths ambush visitors in 'nasty attack'
- Published
A man suffered a fractured jaw when he and his girlfriend were ambushed by a group of youths in a "nasty and unprovoked attack".
Nottinghamshire Police said the couple were the visiting Newark Castle on Thursday when their "nice day" in the town was cut short by the assault.
The 38-year-old victim was punched twice in the face and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.
Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
The couple were sitting on a bench in Castle Gate, near the Swan and Salmon pub, when they were approached by a group of teenagers.
They left just after 19:00 BST and were then ambushed near Riverside Park by the same group, officers said.
Police said there were up to six people in the group with the main instigator described as about 15 years old and wearing black joggers and a black jumper.
Det Sgt Andrea Brown said: "The couple had come to Newark to visit the castle grounds and spend a nice day in the town.
"This was cut short due to a nasty and unprovoked assault by a group of youngsters."
