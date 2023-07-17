Sutton-in-Ashfield community café fears eviction over soaring rent
A community café has warned it will face eviction if its rent rises from £50 a year to £7,000.
Rumbles offers employment opportunities to people with learning disabilities in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.
However, the lease of the not-for-profit café's building leased from Ashfield District Council is to change from a peppercorn deal to a more expensive commercial one.
The council said it had to get best value for taxpayers.
Rumbles now fears it will be forced to leave the property, in The Lawns, where it has been based for 16 years.
The charity said the council also wanted it to start paying full utility costs and take on the cost of running of public toilets in the building.
Friends of Rumbles group spokeswoman Rhea Keehn said: "The burden the council wants to put on the café is just not one it can take.
"While the café might be able to manage £7,000, the utility costs it faces and the upkeep of the public toilets is unaffordable.
"The worst-case scenario is eviction and the end of a cherished service that makes a huge difference to the prospects of people with learning difficulties.
"And if it can somehow stay open, it will not be able to offer as many placements."
A council spokesman said the café was had declined highly subsidised terms for a new tenancy.
He said cuts in government funding meant the authority could no longer afford to subsidise a profitable commercial café.
"The council has a duty to obtain best value for taxpayers and the new terms offered are extremely favourable," he said.
"It remains committed to safeguarding public services such as the toilet facilities."
