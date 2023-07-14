William Howitt: Man appears in court to deny book shop terror plot
A former British soldier has denied planning to burn down a Nottingham bookshop in a far-right terror plot.
William Howitt, 26, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of preparation of terrorist acts.
It is alleged he "wrote a plan for conducting an arson attack and equipped himself with a glass hammer and tarpaulin with a view to carrying out an arson attack".
Mr Howitt will stand trial in October.
The court heard the alleged target of the attack was a left-wing bookshop in the city.
Mr Howitt, of West Bridgford, Nottingham, spoke only to enter his not guilty plea before he was remanded in custody.
A previous hearing at the Old Bailey in London heard the alleged plot was uncovered when the defendant was stopped by counter-terrorism police in the East Midlands on 5 January.
