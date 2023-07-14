Mansfield: Man in his 60s dies after lorry and motorbike crash
- Published
A motorcyclist has died after a crash on a major Nottinghamshire road.
Emergency services were called to the A60 at Mansfield to the crash involving a lorry and motorbike at the crossroads junction with the A617 at 04:00 BST on Wednesday.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham but was pronounced dead soon after.
Police say investigations are ongoing and have appealed for witnesses.
A number of roads in the area were closed but have since reopened.
Nottinghamshire Police said the crash was "a tragic and traumatic incident", and appealed for witnesses or to anyone who has dashcam footage that could assist inquiries.
