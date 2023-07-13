Nottingham attacks: Foundations to be set up for student victims
- Published
The families of two students killed in Nottingham last month are to create foundations in their name to ensure they "leave a legacy".
Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, both 19, were stabbed to death early on 13 June.
Both sets of relatives have now set up online appeals to support causes the students particularly cared about.
An earlier fundraiser in memory of the third victim, Ian Coates, 65, raised more than £28,000.
On Wednesday, a GoFundMe appeal was launched by Ms O'Malley-Kumar's younger brother, James, six days after Mr Webber's mother, Emma, set up a similar fundraiser online.
Mr Kumar said: "She leaves behind devastated and heartbroken extended family and friends but we all feel compelled that something good must come from the loss of Grace's life.
"In time an official 'Grace O'Malley-Kumar Foundation' will be created and donations will be used to further all that Grace supported and felt she would like to help with.
"To ensure that Grace's name leaves a legacy and to keep her memory alive we have created this fund.
Mr Kumar said all the money would go to the foundation "once the finer details have been arranged".
Since being created the fundraiser has already raised more than £7,500 of its £10,000 target.
Meanwhile, the appeal for Mr Webber has already surpassed its £5,300 goal, with almost £10,000 being donated.
His mother said: "He leaves behind a family broken by grief and loss but determined not to let him be taken in vain.
"He lived his life with a simple 'if he liked you he liked you' mantra. With no time or judgement for creed, colour, sexuality, religion or background.
"His inclusivity, quiet patience with others, and sheer generosity of his time prove what an extraordinary 'ordinary' person he was.
"In time an official 'Barnaby Webber Foundation' will be created and funds will be used to further all of the qualities listed above and to keep his memory alive whilst reaching out to others."
Court appearances
Ms O'Malley-Kumar was from Woodford in London and Mr Webber was from Taunton in Somerset.
An inquest into their deaths, opened on Friday, heard all three victims had died as a result of stab wounds.
Valdo Calocane, 31, is charged with their murder as well as the attempted murder of three pedestrians by driving a van into them in the city centre.
Calocane, who has identified himself as Adam Mendes in previous court appearances, will face trial in January next year, pending a plea hearing on 25 September.