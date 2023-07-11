A617: Two people injured in 'serious' two-car crash
Two people have been injured in a "serious" crash on the A617 in Nottinghamshire.
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called to the scene near Kelham shortly after 07:00 BST on Tuesday, with the force saying two cars were involved in the crash.
The road has been closed between Hockerton and the Newark Roundabout, and traffic in the surrounding area has been described as "heavy".
Emergency services remain at the scene.
