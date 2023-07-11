J Tomlinson Ltd: Hundreds of jobs at risk as building firm goes under
A Nottingham construction firm which employs more than 400 people has gone into administration.
J Tomlinson Ltd - founded in the 1950s in Beeston - said it had failed to find new investment.
In a statement, it blamed inflation and long-term maintenance contracts which were "priced pre-Covid".
It added: "We have employees with 30 years' time invested and customers lasting 15-20 years, which is incredible and tragic."
The firm did work throughout the midlands and north, with regional offices in Derby, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Sheffield, Wigan, Sutton Coldfield, Doncaster and Wakefield.
In 2021, it reported a turnover of £106m, with a loss of £616,000 - down from the previous year's loss of £741,000.
'Difficult decision'
CEO Mark Davis said he and the board made the decision with a "heavy heart".
"We have many very long service colleagues who have spent a good portion of their lives supporting our business, along with their family and friends. We hoped we would end their journey with a bright future for the next generation - sadly we have run out of time.
"I would like to express my gratitude to the JTL family for their proactive attitude to our customers, to each other, and the supply chain who have supported us over a long period of trading and especially post-Covid and the impact this outcome will have on them, their business, and their employees.
FRP Advisory has been named as administrator.
Quoted in Business Sale Report, joint administrator Raj Mittal said: "Despite its scale and the success achieved across a number of its divisions, the severe impact of Covid and recent inflationary pressures meant that J Tomlinson was not in a financial position to continue trading and so we have had to make the difficult decision to cease operations."
