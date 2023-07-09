Nottingham attacks: Forest and Derby fans play game in tribute to victims
Football fans set aside their rivalries to come together to remember the victims of the recent attacks in Nottingham.
Ian Coates, Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber died after being stabbed during the early hours of 13 June.
Nottingham Forest and Derby County fans played in their honour at Mickleover FC's Don Amott Arena on Saturday.
Money raised by the match will go the the victims' families or charities they nominate.
Mr Coates was a school caretaker and avid Nottingham Forest fan, while Ms O'Malley-Kumar and Mr Webber were both University of Nottingham students and keen sportspeople who played for a number of teams.
Organiser and Rams supporter Adam Richardson said "bringing two cities together will deliver a powerful message".
In a tight and thrilling end-to-end contest, the Forest fans ran out 8-7 winners.
Forest fan Dave Berry travelled from Taunton, in Somerset, the hometown of Mr Webber - to play in the game.
"It is just such a sad situation where two rivals have come together and I just hope we've raised a lot of money today," he said.
"There's Forest and Derby fans all mixed in together everybody's had a good time - 15 goals, it is just brilliant, it's been a great day and biggest team in the East Midlands won."
Commonwealth gold medallist Ross Davenport - more used to powering past opponents in the pool rather than the pitch - played on the Derby County side.
The Belper-born Rams fan said despite his sporting success, he did feel a "fish-out-of-water" with a ball at his feet.
"It's something most Derby fans want to be a part of. It is such a good cause to come along to and show my support," he told the BBC.
"I'm definitely not a footballer... but everyone has come together in such horrendous circumstances and hopefully we can raise lots of money."
"I hope we can give a little bit of joy to what has been such an awful situation."
