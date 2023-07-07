Nottingham attacks: Inquest opens for three victims
- Published
Three people who died in a series of attacks in Nottingham all suffered stab wounds to the chest, an inquest has heard.
Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, and 65-year-old Ian Coates were fatally stabbed in the city in the early hours of 13 June.
An inquest opening heard Mr Coates was stabbed an hour after the students were attacked in Ilkeston Road.
The school caretaker died from stab wounds to his chest.
Meanwhile, post-mortem examinations gave the provisional cause of Mr Webber and Ms O'Malley-Kumar's deaths as stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.
Senior coroner Mairin Casey opened the hearing at Nottingham Coroner's Court, telling those present that Mr Coates had left home to attend his place of work when he was killed.
She told the hearing: "When any individual dies of unnatural causes, as has happened in this case, an inquest will always be opened.
"As the deaths of these three people occurred close in time on the same day and arising from a chain of events that is linked to one individual, it is right that these inquests should be opened at the same time."
"The circumstances surrounding these tragic deaths are well known. Final post-mortem reports are awaited.
"The police investigation continues and the matter will be progressed through the criminal courts. This matter is now adjourned."
No family members were present at the inquest opening.
The hearing also heard details of the formal identification process for each victim at the chapel of rest at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre.
Valdo Calocane has been charged with their murder, as well as attempting to kill three other people when a van was allegedly driven at pedestrians.
The 31-year-old is due to enter pleas before Nottingham Crown Court on 25 September, with a provisional trial start date in January.
In the days after the attacks, thousands of people attended vigils in the city in memory of the victims, where family members also paid emotional tributes to them.