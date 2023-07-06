Serial tractor fraudster David Aves jailed after conning more victims
A serial fraudster who has spent much of his life behind bars has returned to prison after conning more victims out of thousands of pounds.
David Aves was jailed in 2021 after conning 10 people out of £34,821 with fake online sales of tractors, diggers and machinery, police said.
The 64-year-old was released from prison in August 2022 but started conning further victims months later.
He went on to con seven more people from December to April, the force said.
Aves, of Bulwell, Nottingham, admitted seven counts of fraud by false representation and was jailed for three years at Nottingham Crown Court on 30 June.
On this occasion, his victims suffered losses totalling more than £15,000.
Nottinghamshire Police said he targeted his victims through Facebook Marketplace and Gumtree where he falsely advertised tractors and other items.
Aves, of Ragdale Road, was arrested after Nottinghamshire Police launched an investigation into a string of reports.
'Inherently dishonest'
In addition to the prison term, Aves was made subject of a Serious Crime Prevention Order requiring him to notify Nottinghamshire Police of any changes to his name or address upon his release.
He will be limited to having only one mobile phone, one bank account and one email address - and will be prohibited from selling any goods online himself or using a third party.
Any breach of the conditions can be punished by a maximum prison sentence of five years.
Aves, formerly of Bradfield St George, Suffolk, has committed up to 200 crimes fraud offences during his lifetime.
The fraudster, who received his first conviction in 1976, was jailed for 13 months in 2013 for illegally selling vehicles, just days after his release from prison for a previous conviction.
He also managed to get himself released from Norwich Prison in 1995 using forged papers he had arranged to have faxed to the jail.
Following the sentencing, Det Con Mark Holmes said: "It is abundantly clear that David Aves is inherently dishonest, unwilling to change his criminal ways and does not care about the impact he has on his victims.
"He has shown not the slightest bit of remorse for his actions, and he deserves to be back behind bars."
