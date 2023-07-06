Father accused of planning daughter's genital mutilation
- Published
A father has appeared in court charged with conspiring to have his daughter's genitals mutilated.
The 46-year-old man is also charged with using coercion towards his wife to cause his daughter to marry without her "full and free consent".
The offences were allegedly committed between January and September 2019, when the girl was under 10 years old.
The father cannot be named because of a court order preventing him from being identified by the media.
He was living in Nottingham when the offences were allegedly committed, but has since moved away.
The charges are:
- Using violence, threats or a form of coercion to cause another person to enter into a marriage
- Conspiracy to commit female genital mutilation
- Conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court but the case was sent to Nottingham Crown Court, due to its seriousness.
He will appear at that court on 3 August, and has been given unconditional bail until then.
