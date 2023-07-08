Nottingham woman taking on three peaks challenge in gran's memory
A Nottingham woman is to climb the UK's highest mountains to raise money in memory of her grandmother who died after being diagnosed with cancer.
Jasmine Ivory hopes to hike up Snowdon, Scafell Pike, and Ben Nevis within 24 hours this weekend.
She is fundraising for the Myeloma UK charity because her gran Katie Dobbing, 93, died after 10 years living with the incurable blood cancer.
The charity has thanked her for efforts.
Ms Ivory, a painter and decorator, said myeloma was not the primary cause of the grandmother-of-ten's death but added: "It did ultimately lead to the decline in her health and quality of life."
The 27-year-old said: "I lost my Nana in April 2022 and it made it one of the hardest years of my life.
"She was around a lot when I was little. She helped raise me and my cousin Georgie, she would pick us up from school and give us our dinner.
"We were very close."
Ms Ivory added: "My Nana was always on the go, so this seemed like a fitting challenge to honour her memory, especially with it finishing in Wales, where I spent a lot of my childhood with her.
"I know if she were still here she'd be asking if she could tag along too. The challenge is also giving me a way to feel connected to her and to raise money for Myeloma UK.
"We had not heard of myeloma - it's one of those lesser-known cancers,
"It was hard but my Nana was strong.
"The treatments she received were so helpful. Without them and all the research that's been done into myeloma she wouldn't have lived to the age she did."
Ms Ivory set herself a target of raising £500 but has already had more than £1,100 pledged in sponsorship.
