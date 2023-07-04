Amazon van and tram crash in Nottingham city centre
- Published
Travellers faced delays after a tram was involved in a crash with an Amazon delivery van in Nottingham city centre.
The collision happened between University Boulevard and Bramcote Lane at about 12:00 BST on Monday.
Nottingham Express Transit (NET), which operates the network said no injuries were reported.
It added services were disrupted for about 40 minutes but had since resumed and trams were running through to all destinations.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.