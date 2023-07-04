Arnold and Beeston housing projects in doubt after firm collapse
Two major Nottinghamshire housing projects have uncertain futures after a building firm went into administration.
Ilke Homes, based in Yorkshire, suspended work on a 131-property site in Arnold in June over money problems.
A second site for more than 600 homes near the Boots site in Beeston had received planning permission only months ago.
The firm, which made prefabricated homes, confirmed more than 1,100 jobs were likely to be lost.
In June, ilke Homes was put up for sale with bosses blaming the planning system, inflation and "volatile" conditions.
At the time it said its 4,200-home, £1bn order book "will not be delivered" without a new investor.
Despite what the administrator described as an "extensive exercise" it has failed to find a buyer.
In a statement, the administrators said the firm "faced the challenges of unprecedented inflation and a lack of land supply linked to planning processes".
"As a result, despite a strong product and pipeline, the business has not been able to secure the further investment needed to take it forward.
"Regrettably, this means the immediate closure of the manufacturing facility at Flaxby in North Yorkshire and all site activities will cease.
"As a result of this difficult decision the significant majority of the Companies' 1,150 staff will be made redundant", it added.
Work on the site on Rolleston Drive, Arnold, had begun in 2022, with lorries delivering the modular homes a common sight.
It was managed by Jigsaw Homes Group and a spokesman said: "We are very disappointed to hear that Ilke Homes has gone into administration.
"We were informed of this by the administrators on Friday afternoon and we are now in talks with them to discuss and consider our options."
Boots has declined to comment and Broxtowe Borough Council, which administers the majority of the Thane Road site, has been approached.
The company had projects across England including sites in Wellingborough in Northamptonshire, Southend-on-Sea in Essex, Exeter in Devon, Grantham in Lincolnshire, Burgess Hill in West Sussex and Thanet in Kent.
Nigel Banks, R&D director at ilke Homes said on Linkedin: "We completed over 40 sites in 5 years and have created great homes and communities for hundreds of families.
"Sadly today, our plane has run out of fuel and it is landing with a crash that will impact many people inside and outside the business. I am truly sorry that this has happened."
