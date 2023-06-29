Victim named in tram stabbing murder investigation
A man who was stabbed to death on board a Nottingham tram has been named.
Kyle Knowles, 32, was attacked as the tram he was travelling on neared Highbury Vale tram stop in Basford on Monday.
Emergency services were called shortly after 11:10 BST, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital after suffering injuries to his hands.
Nottinghamshire Police said he remains under arrest and will be taken into police custody for questioning when he is released from hospital.
Mr Knowles, of Staunton Drive, Sherwood, has been described as a "dedicated father and chef with a loving soul and cheeky character" in a family statement.
They added: "You've now returned to the place where stardust is made, reunited with friends you once lost.
"Left behind is a loving mother, father, three brothers and your children, who all love you very much, and will see you again one day.
"Until then, set the table and pour the drinks."
The force said it is continuing to pursue multiple lines of inquiry including checking CCTV and speaking with witnesses.
High-visibility patrols have also increased both onboard trams and in the area in the wake of the attack.
Det Insp Clare Dean, who is leading the investigation, said officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbing.
She added: "What happened on Monday we know has caused concern among the community, but I want to reassure people we have a team of highly skilled detectives working extremely hard to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.
"This remains an ongoing investigation that is moving at speed, but I still want to urge anyone with any information, especially mobile phone footage, to come forward."
