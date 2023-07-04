'Inclusive fashion is the next big thing'
A fashion student with a chronic pain condition has crafted a clothing range to help others who have hidden disabilities.
Nottingham Trent University student Tegan Cooke has fibromyalgia - a condition which can cause fatigue, insomnia and joint pain.
The 21-year-old's designs draw on the concept of pressure therapy.
They incorporate gentle compression on the shoulders and knees, designed to offer a soothing pressure.
"The pressure helps secure 'clicky' joints and prevents them from moving out of place and being uncomfortable," said Ms Cooke, a third-year BA Fashion Design student.
"It also gives comfort to achy legs and makes the clothes soothing to wear."
The edges of the garments are bound so they are flat and smooth, minimising severe skin sensitivity, a symptom that Tegan says she often experiences.
"A thick label sewn into my clothing, or even a loose thread that hasn't been snipped away can cause intense irritation," she said.
"For my collection I considered a range of different fabrics, ensuring that they were soft and breathable, allowing the wearer comfort and the ability to regulate their body temperature, another symptom of the condition."
The designs feature bead embroidery, adding a tactile feature that wearers can rub for therapeutic benefits.
They also incorporate crystals, which symbolically represent diamonds becoming stronger under pressure.
"Inclusive fashion is the next big thing, but I don't think that people with hidden disabilities are catered for by the accessible market yet," said Ms Cooke.
"I wanted to create clothing that helps relieve people's symptoms, but which isn't plain and boring."
For her research, she spoke to others with chronic pain conditions.
"It's clear that many people, of all ages, would benefit from these sorts of designs," she said.
"There's particularly a niche for garments that consider wearers who have chronic pain, particularly for younger people who would like something on-trend and vibrant."
Emma Prince, leader of the Fashion Design course at Nottingham Trent University, said: "Tegan has taken her personal experience of a hidden disability and created a range of garments which would literally benefit millions of other people."
