Police step up patrols on Nottingham's trams after fatal stabbing
- Published
Police say they are stepping up patrols across Nottingham's tram network after a man was stabbed to death.
A murder investigation was launched after a 32-year-old man was fatally injured on a tram approaching the Highbury Vale stop.
Detectives have described the stabbing as an isolated incident, and said the high-visibility patrols were to reassure tram passengers.
A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were not seeking anyone else in connection with the attack, which happened at 11.10 BST on Monday.
The man who died has not yet been formally identified, officers said.
The force said it was working to understand the circumstances leading up to the stabbing and had interviewed witnesses who saw it, and viewed tram CCTV footage.
Det Insp Simon Barnes said: "This will have been an extremely distressing incident for passengers and tram staff to witness.
"We have a dedicated team of detectives working on this case and I would like to thank the public for assisting us with our investigation.
"We will be increasing our patrols across the tram network to offer reassurance to the public. Our investigation is moving at speed and we will continue to keep the public updated as soon as we can."
The extra patrols are set to continue for the rest of the week.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.