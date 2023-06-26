Nottingham conman sentenced for harassing friend
A conman who threatened to have a friend shot or beaten up has been sentenced for harassment.
Carl Mould, 57, who appeared at Nottingham Crown Court under the name Carl Harwell, sent Darren Castle multiple threats in September 2021.
Mould, of Basford Road, Nottingham, was handed a 20-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months.
In 2018, a BBC TV show exposed how Mould had conned would-be voice over actors out of about £100,000.
This led to his business Sun King Media being expelled from the Custard Factory creative complex in Birmingham, where he had rented offices in Mr Castle's name without his knowledge.
Mr Castle, who said he had helped Mould when he was homeless, said he was later sent an unpaid rent bill for £17,000 when Mould was told to vacate the space.
"He'd forged my signature as a guarantor," Mr Castle said. "I then had the bailiffs turn up at my door."
The matter has since been resolved.
'Awful behaviour'
In 2021 Mould began to send Mr Castle threats including a picture of a coffin with the question: "Was just wondering if this'll be big enough?"
Another threat included an early morning video of Mould visiting the home of Mr Castle's parents where he could be heard saying: "What's going to bring you out to play Cass? Am I touching a nerve yet?"
He also sent messages threatening to have Mr Castle beaten up or shot.
In addition to his suspended sentence, Mould was handed restraining orders preventing him from contacting Mr Castle or his parents, or visiting Ilkeston in Derbyshire.
He was also told to complete a nine-month alcohol treatment order.
During sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, recorder Penelope Stanistreet-Keen said: "This was a campaign of awful behaviour.
"Mr Castle and his parents were aware they were under your surveillance."
