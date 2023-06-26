Murder probe launched after man stabbed on Nottingham tram
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death on a tram in Nottingham.
Police were called to Highbury Vale tram stop in Basford shortly after 11:10 BST on Monday.
Officers said a man in his 30s had been attacked as the tram neared the stop and, despite the efforts of emergency services, was pronounced dead.
Another man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is being held in custody.
A cordon remains in place while investigations continue.
Nottinghamshire Police's Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "What happened at Highbury Vale this morning is tragic and has resulted in the death of a man in his 30s.
"We know there were other passengers on board at the time and understand how frightening this must have been for anyone who saw what happened.
"Our officers were at the scene quickly and detained a suspect. He remains in police custody.
"This was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with what happened this morning."
Officers have urged witnesses to contact them.
A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 11:11 on 26 June to Highbury Vale tram stop in Basford. The caller reported a medical emergency.
"We sent two paramedics in fast response cars and two crewed ambulances. The air ambulance was also in attendance."
